The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank recently announced that it found a replacement for its former CEO who left the organization in late July.
Taking over for former CEO Michelle Downing is Naomi Cabral, who has taken over operations of the food bank in an executive director role.
With more than 30 food distributions available every month and partnerships with local service organizations, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank provides food to more than 25,000 individuals monthly, Downing previously said.
During her time as CEO, the food bank’s budget increased from $300,000 to more than $2 million, Downing said. She said although she had no prior experience working for food banks, she was able to help the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank seek more grants and improved the overall efficiency of the operation, the Appeal previously reported.
Prior to Downing taking over as CEO, the food bank was mostly an all-volunteer operation.
“I am proud of what the staff, partner agencies, volunteers, donors, and the board of directors have accomplished in the two years I’ve been with the food bank. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to take the food bank this far with all of you,” Downing previously said. “Now the only thing left to do is to continue the momentum of the services provided by the food bank in every way to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors continue to receive the support needed. And that carries on without me.
“Remember, the food bank is a valuable community asset and is here to ensure people in need have access to nutritious food. No words can express how sincerely grateful I am for the privilege of working with each of you and for your investment and time.”
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Board of Directors Chairwoman Jackie Sillman said Cabral has the background and experience needed to lead the organization to success.
“She is passionate about advocating for a healthy, wholesome diet, and lifestyle regardless of one’s socio-economic status,” Sillman said in a statement about Cabral. “Her enthusiasm and dedication to helping others made her the ideal candidate for the executive director position. We are excited to welcome her to the food bank team.”
Sillman said Cabral was a fine arts student at the California College of the Arts and has more than 10 years of experience in marketing, brand strategy, and product development. In 2018, she started as a volunteer for the Food Bank of Nevada County and eventually accepted a position as the development director at the Interfaith Food Ministry, a food pantry serving 14,000 individuals a year in Grass Valley, Sillman said.