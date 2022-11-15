Y-S Holiday Craft Fair wraps up 15th edition

Ali Nooteboom lines up her vendor shop Saturday during the annual Yuba-Sutter Holiday Craft Fair at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Holiday and Christmas cheer filled the halls at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City on Saturday as 80 vendors lined the venue with a variety of holiday-themed inventory, as well as a number of gift ideas all across the Franklin Avenue location. 

The annual Yuba-Sutter Holiday Craft Fair returned for the 15th year to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, Yuba-Sutter Fair Exhibit Representative Sherrie Skaggs said. 

