Y-S Holiday Craft Fair wraps up 15th edition

Holiday and Christmas cheer filled the halls at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City on Saturday as 80 vendors lined the venue with a variety of holiday-themed inventory, as well as a number of gift ideas all across the Franklin Avenue location.
The annual Yuba-Sutter Holiday Craft Fair returned for the 15th year to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, Yuba-Sutter Fair Exhibit Representative Sherrie Skaggs said.
Skaggs said turnout on Saturday was solid as a season-high of vendors filled multiple halls inside the fairgrounds.
The craft fair is the finale of a series of year-long fair-sponsored events, Skaggs said.
Up next will be a holiday break, Skaggs said, before the staff gears up for its annual convention in January to prepare for the 2023 Yuba-Sutter Fair that will run from June 22 to June 25.
Skaggs said she and Yuba-Sutter Fair Chief Executive Officer and Manager Dave Dillabo attend January’s convention each year to grab ideas for the fair in June.
There are three craft fairs each year at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, and the annual two-day holiday craft fair ends the trifecta for 2022.
Vendors set up shop inside multiple halls while volunteers serenaded the day with holiday music. There was plenty of traditional inventory for the upcoming holiday season for sale, as well as jewelry, stuffed animals and other homemade and local items, Skaggs said.
One local family business, named Si-Jo-VI after Live Oak resident Melanie Broussard’s three children, was selling a form of Build-A-Bear stuffed animals and accessories inside the main exhibit hall.
Broussard said Build-A-Bear is a miniature stuffed animal that anyone can stuff with a variety of goodies, and then adopt for $25.
The accessories for sale that can be inserted into Build-A-Bear include many different smells, sounds and clothing. Also included in the package is an adoption certificate and backpack, Broussard said.
Broussard was working on Saturday with her middle son, Joseph Broussard, also of Live Oak. Joseph Broussard calls himself the muscle of the family business, because he ships everything in himself.
Broussard said it’s a side business that he does in his spare time. While he loves helping sell the items for his family, his favorite part of selling Build-A-Bear is the joy in the childrens’ eyes after they purchase one.
“That’s the good part,” he said.
The Broussard family continues its craft fair experience next weekend at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley where Melanie Broussard said they will be selling many of the same items, including Build-A-Bear.