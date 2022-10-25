Y-S honors previously detained Americans

The Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center enlarged a few of the 2,465 Japanese Americans imprisoned at the temporary detention facility south of Marysville in 1942.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Members of the Yuba-Sutter community and surrounding areas came together on Saturday in Arboga, a town about eight miles south of Marysville, to celebrate the rededication of the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center. 

The ceremony, co-hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Marysville Japanese Americans Citizens League, was held on site at 1110 Broadway St. in Olivehurst – the postal address of the Arboga Assembly Center. The free public site includes the installation of three barracks hollowed out with landmarks of the Sutter-Buttes in Sutter County, alongside silhouettes of California and the United States to honor those once housed at a temporary detention center following the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942. 

