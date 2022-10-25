Y-S honors previously detained Americans

Members of the Yuba-Sutter community and surrounding areas came together on Saturday in Arboga, a town about eight miles south of Marysville, to celebrate the rededication of the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center.
The ceremony, co-hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Marysville Japanese Americans Citizens League, was held on site at 1110 Broadway St. in Olivehurst – the postal address of the Arboga Assembly Center. The free public site includes the installation of three barracks hollowed out with landmarks of the Sutter-Buttes in Sutter County, alongside silhouettes of California and the United States to honor those once housed at a temporary detention center following the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942.
The order – coming shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 – called for a certain member of the American public to be shipped off and locked up while the United States government focused on building permanent “concentration” camps.
Accompanying the barracks, the Arboga memorial features large framed photographs of a few of the 2,465 Americans of Japanese ancestry who were imprisoned at the temporary detention facility after it opened on May 8, 1942.
As a sign of the times, the park also includes several QR codes placed throughout the self-guided tour, permitting the public to instantaneously receive YouTube videos describing the information in front of them.
Gridley resident and Marysville native Jim Tanimoto referenced the Arboga Assembly Center as a prison with a barbed wire fence and guards surrounding the camp.
“You were a prisoner, you couldn’t get out,” Tanimoto said.
Even though Tanimoto never stayed at the Arboga Assembly Center, as he was shipped directly from Gridley to Camp Tulelake in Siskiyou County where he lived from 1942 to 1944, he knows the Arboga Assembly Center well. He visited the area on multiple occasions since returning home.
Tanimoto said it is important to never forget how American citizens, like himself, were treated by the U.S. government. Tanimoto, along with many survivors, received a $20,000 restitution, along with an apology from the president years later.
A number of detention center survivors attended Saturday’s rededication, which comes about 12 years after the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center was officially named a California state landmark in 2009 just prior to the original dedication ceremony held on Feb. 27, 2010.
Sacramento native Christine Umeda recalled being separated from her family at the tender age of 4. Umeda was shipped off to Arboga on May 27, 1942 – one of multiple stops where Umeda was imprisoned – and did not return home until Oct. 4, 1945.
As a grandmother today, Umeda said she cannot fathom how someone can be separated from her loved ones at such a young age.
“That had a long lasting experience on me,” Umeda said.
One of Umeda’s takeaways from the rededication was that the Arboga Assembly Center time period is a part of U.S. history that impacted many people’s lives.
Umeda went on to say that though it was a horrific time for many Americans, it should serve as a foundation for how to correct errors made in the U.S.
Umeda too received a $20,000 restitution and an apology, as did a family member, Calvin Asoo.
Umeda, 84, and Asoo, 82, spend much of their later years today traveling to different detention centers, including Arboga, and educating the public on what it means to be a surviving member of the early 1940s time period.
The Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center was paid for with the help of a $30,000 grant and additional $5,000 from the Teichert Foundation, according to information provided by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read. Stuart Gilchrist, a designer and Marysville City Council member, created the original design in 2019 to set the path in motion for Yuba College welding instructor Dan Turner to build the three-barrack rendering that acts as the park’s centerpiece.