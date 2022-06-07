Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City is hosting a new event called Biz Kidz that will allow area youth to showcase their business ideas – and possibly make some money in the process.
There will be two age categories for the contest, 6-12 and 13-17.
Lynette Myers, marketing manager for Yuba Sutter Marketplace, said winners will have the chance to “set up shop at Yuba Sutter Marketplace for a day” on July 30 and they will be able to “keep all the money they earn.”
The entry period for the event will be from June 15 to July 5. Myers said six to eight entries in the two different age groups will be chosen.
Winners of the contest will be announced on July 11.
The event is scheduled to take place on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to submit your child’s business idea, visit https://www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com/events/biz-kidz-at-yuba-sutter-marketplace/.