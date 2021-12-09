After a two year COVID-19 hiatus, the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will host a grand reopening concert entitled “What a Wonderful World.”
According to a release issued by the ensemble, the Chorale has been busy since September preparing a holiday concert for an in-person celebration of the season under the leadership of its new director, Carolyn Steele.
“Carolyn Steele is a choral scholar, professional singer and former music educator, having sung most recently with The VocalEssence Ensemble Singers under the direction of Philip Brunelle in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” read the release.
Steele has sung and directed numerous world premieres in addition to performing live in London on BBC Radio, live with Garrison Keillor on A Prairie Home Companion and live on Live from the Garden in St. Louis.
“The Chorale is honored to have this talented musician as its new director,” read the release.
In addition to “What a Wonderful World,” the show will also feature John Rutter’s “Gloria” with brass accompaniment provided by Ted Zalkind and Kevin Swensen and Marina Swales at the piano, many holiday favorites and a new work, “I Will Light Candles this Christmas,” by Kim André Arnesen, an up and coming young composer.
The performance will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org or the YS Master Chorale Facebook page.