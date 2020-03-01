Yuba-Sutter scores higher than the national and state averages for heart disease death rates.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2014 to 2016, the average death rate per 100,000 people, ages 35 and up, in the us U.S. is 324.3 and for California the average is 279.
The death rate from heart disease in Yuba County is 392.7 and Sutter County is 341.9.
Heart disease can include heart attacks, heart failure and/or heart rhythm, a Yuba County press release said.
“In general, Yuba County has a higher smoking rate and obesity rate,” said Dr. Home Rice, of the Public Health Division in Yuba County. “Smoking and obesity are primary candidates.”
Of the contributing factors, Rice said, food deserts play a role -- they limit the quality of fresh foods and allow for more processed food he said.
For example, there is only one convenience store in Smartsville, Rice said, so members of the community do not have ready access to fresh foods.
In order to take preventable measures, Yuba County strives to put as much information out to their community members as possible, said Rice.
“There are things we can do to remain (and) be healthy as much as possible,” said Rice. “The heart attack is not the disease – it’s the result.”