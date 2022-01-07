Due to what officials described as “an overwhelming number of hospitalizations” caused by both COVID-19 and non-COVID medical conditions at Adventist Health/Rideout, an alert was issued Friday urging the public to not go to the hospital’s emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
In a release sent by Bi-County Health Officer Phuong Luu and Adventist Health/Rideout Chief Medical Officer James Burke, the rise in hospitalizations is coming at a time of “severe hospital staffing shortages, caused by many healthcare workers having to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19.”
As a result, the public health teams for Yuba and Sutter counties are joining with Adventist Health/Rideout to request that anyone seeking COVID-19 testing and not experiencing severe symptoms avoid the emergency room.
Other testing options within the community can be found on each county’s website.
In the release, officials said, “If you test positive with a rapid at-home antigen test, you do not need to confirm it with a PCR test unless directed by your doctor or required by your employer.”
Because the supply of over-the-counter antigen test kits is extremely limited, officials said they are working with the state to get more to the Yuba-Sutter region. Officials ask that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and cannot access a rapid antigen test stay isolated for at least 10 days.
The officials also asked that people seeking care through the emergency room not go unless it is for an urgent medical condition.
Vaccine clinic today
Yuba City is holding a vaccine clinic today for anyone still needing to get their COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Sutter County Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.
The clinic is open to anyone needing a vaccination. It will be providing Moderna vaccinations for first and second doses as well as booster doses. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Those needing a vaccination also can sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov.