BocceBall.jpg

Carey Saunders of Sutter plays a game of bocce ball with friends at Kingwood Park in Yuba City in 2017.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics will host its first ever Northern California Bocce Ball Tournament on Saturday, giving athletes with disabilities from six counties the chance to compete.

The tournament will feature 17 teams from the Yuba-Sutter area along with 17 other teams from Butte, Shasta, Siskiyou and Lake counties, Volunteer Area Director TJ Fetters said. Each team will be able to play twice throughout the whole event.

