Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics will host its first ever Northern California Bocce Ball Tournament on Saturday, giving athletes with disabilities from six counties the chance to compete.
The tournament will feature 17 teams from the Yuba-Sutter area along with 17 other teams from Butte, Shasta, Siskiyou and Lake counties, Volunteer Area Director TJ Fetters said. Each team will be able to play twice throughout the whole event.
While the Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics team has participated in other tournaments in the past, this will be its first time hosting a regional tournament.
Bocce ball is offered in the Special Olympics spring program along with swimming and track and field.
“Bocce ball is very popular for athletes with disabilities. We get a lot of people who play it,” Fetters said.
For Saturday’s tournament, Fetters said that six portable courts will be brought to Kingwood Park in Yuba City, which also has two permanent courts. Players will be able to practice on three courts while the rest will be used for competition, Fetters said.
The tournament will be held in Kingwood Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, Fetters hopes to hold next year’s event in an established bocce ball complex.
After a $300,000 donation was made to the Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics from the estate of Larry and Norma Montna, Fetters and others associated with the Special Olympics began conceptualizing bocce ball courts for local players.
Norma Montna died in 2017 and Larry Montna died in 2020, but spent much of their lives serving those with special needs. Fetters referred to the married couple as his mentors and instrumental to the Special Olympics program.
Fetters and his team decided to pursue bocce ball courts due to the sport’s popularity among athletes with disabilities.
While plans for a bocce ball complex are still in the conceptual phase, Community Services Director Brad McIntire said that the scope of the project will include four regulation size bocce ball courts with shade structures, walking spaces, benches and synthetic turf.
“We are in the process of going to council here pretty soon to give us the green light to go to bid for the project. … We’re going to do this and we’re going to do it right,” McIntire said.
Fetters is seeking to build the bocce ball courts at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City. According to McIntire, the courts would be placed near the front of the park to maximize safety.
“Some people will be kind of questioning Sam Brannan Park as far as that location goes because sometimes there are a lot of uses there, and sometimes there are some uses that are not good uses,” McIntire said. “The front is very close to parking. It will be close to the bathrooms. It’s a highly visual location for people who are driving by. … It will be very accessible and very visual where the bocce ball courts are going to be located.”
If approved, the bocce ball courts will be open from sunrise to sunset, in accordance with Yuba City’s park ordinance, McIntire said.