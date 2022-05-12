The 3rd annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday in downtown Marysville with the first event for the festival set to start at 1 p.m.
The festival will encompass five city blocks between 1st and 3rd Street and is anticipated to host more than 3,000 guests, the Appeal previously reported.
Wally Alvarado, who helped organize the event, previously said there will be around 50 vendors with twice as many tacos as last year. Below is a schedule of planned events for the Taco Festival:
– 1 p.m.: Mariachi
– 1:30 p.m.: Aztec dancers
– 2 p.m.: Doggy contest/pinata breaking (ages 4-6)
– 2:30 p.m.: Lucha libre
– 3 p.m.: Latin dancers
– 3:30 p.m.: Taco eating contest VIP/public
– 4 p.m.: Lucha libre
– 4:30 p.m.: Asian dancers/pinata breaking (ages 7-10)
– 5 p.m.: Taco eating contest
– 5:30 p.m.: Band
– 6:30 p.m.: Lucha libre
– 7 p.m.: Band
Officials also said there will be a variety of custom cars at the festival, as well as a kids zone area with ponies.