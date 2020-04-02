The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force was formed to assist locals affected by the coronavirus situation, in partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Community Task Force and managed by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber’s LEADership Yuba-Sutter Class of 2020.
Food deliveries are being prepared and delivered by volunteers with a “zero touch delivery process” to help the aging population.
Those who are over the age of 65 and suffer from chronic illness as well as those who are self isolating and are food insecure, qualify for the service. They are encouraged to visit www.yubasuterfoodbank.com and click the contact page to find distribution dates and times.
People can also call the task force at 645-2003 to find a nearby food pantry.
Those who are 65 and over and wish to self isolate but would like assistance with grocery shopping and delivery can contact the Cornerstone Church of Yuba City at 674-8463 or visit www.cornerstoneyc.com/grocery.
Those who are under the age of 65 without chronic illness and are interested in volunteering are asked to visit the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force Facebook page or visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/yubasutterrelieftaskforce.