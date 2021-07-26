Yuba-Sutter Transit recently completed the purchase of a 19.7-acre property in Linda where the agency plans to build a new zero-emission bus facility.
The new facility – located at 6035 Avondale Ave., Linda – was needed as the existing facility would not allow the agency to meet a new state mandate that requires the purchase and future conversion to zero-emission buses.
“After an extensive public process and exhaustive analysis by an international planning and engineering consultant, the Yuba-Sutter Transit Board of Directors selected the top-ranked site from among 16 identified sites located throughout the bi-county area,” said Executive Director Keith Martin in a press release. “The vacant former industrial site was purchased at a cost of $899,000 using available state funding.”
California requires that 25 percent of all new buses purchased after 2025 be zero-emission (battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell electric), and the requirement increases to 100 percent after 2028. An analysis of the current Marysville facility showed that it lacked the space and power capacity to account for a new full fleet of electric buses.
Another factor driving the agency’s purchase of the new facility is a planned Caltrans project along Highway 70 at the Binney Junction, which is expected to significantly impact the agency’s existing facility, with the potential to render it useless by 2025.
“Addressing these factors through the siting and development of an environmentally-forward purpose-built facility will allow Yuba-Sutter Transit to continue serving the community for decades to come,” Martin said in a press release. “As envisioned, the new facility will be designed specifically for the maintenance and operation of zero-emission vehicles of all kinds to allow for the introduction of new technologies and service delivery options to maximize the community benefit of public transportation while minimizing any environmental impact.”
The new site will also have the space to include the necessary power generation, storage and charging capacity to be largely self-sufficient.
The Yuba-Sutter Transit board recently adopted a policy statement committing to the 100 percent conversion to zero-emission buses by 2035 – well in advance of the statewide goal of 2040. The policy is contingent upon finding the necessary funding to construct the facility by 2025, as well as to finance the incremental cost of all replacement and expansion buses.
The next step, the agency stated, is to begin accumulating the necessary funding to design and construct what is expected to be a $40 million facility. The process is already underway, with a combined $28.5 million in federal and state grant applications pending. Additional grant applications are expected to be submitted later this fall. Design, engineering and construction will begin once necessary funds have been secured.