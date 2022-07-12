Yuba-Sutter Transit will have service changes for the upcoming Marysville Peach Festival in downtown Marysville on Friday and Saturday.
According to the transit service, local fixed-route bus service will be detoured in downtown Marysville both days due to numerous street closures. Service will be suspended to two Marysville bus stops at D and 2nd streets and F and 2nd streets on both days of the festival.
“During the festival, the nearest alternative downtown stop will be at Third and F streets for both the eastbound Route 1 and counterclockwise Route 4B buses and on Third Street near the Adventist Health and Rideout Emergency Room Entrance for both the westbound Route 1 and clockwise Route 4A buses,” Yuba-Sutter Transit said.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877 or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.