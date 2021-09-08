Yuba-Sutter Transit announced on Tuesday that it is extending its fare-free service for individuals going to or from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
The service has been extended through Dec. 31, according to a news release.
In cooperation with the Yuba and Sutter county public health departments, the free ride is available for all Yuba-Sutter Transit services, including Dial-A-Ride.
According to the release, in order to ride for free, passengers must present a valid confirmation of their appointment that day at any COVID-19 vaccination site in Yuba or Sutter counties.
For more information, visit www.yubasuttertransit.com or call 530-742-2877.