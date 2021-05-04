Yuba-Sutter Transit announced it is halting commuter schedules serving the bus stop at J and Fourth streets in downtown Sacramento due to ongoing construction in the area.
The change will remain in effect until further notice. The closest alternate Yuba-Sutter Transit bus stops are located at J and Eighth streets and P and Fifth streets in Sacramento.
For the latest route and schedule information including service alerts, visit www.yubasuttertransit.com, or call the Yuba-Sutter Transit service information number at 742-2877.