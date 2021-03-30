Yuba-Sutter Transit is in the process of locating a new site for its headquarters that will have the capacity to handle a new fleet of zero-emission buses that will phase out the current fleet over the coming decade.
The current site at 2100 B St., Marysville, has been home to the agency’s headquarters since 1996 and is close to its natural capacity. Utilizing a feasibility study grant through Caltrans, Yuba-Sutter Transit has been in the process of identifying new locations that would meet its future size and scale requirements.
Out of the 17 sites identified through that process, Yuba-Sutter Transit has now narrowed down the search to a handful of selections. Representatives are currently in the process of studying one location at 6035 Avondale Ave., Linda, that was recently identified by board members as the preferred site, said Yuba-Sutter Transit Manager Keith Martin.
“(By naming it the preferred site) that basically starts the process of having to conduct appraisals and environmental assessments and other things necessary before we can make an offer and execute a purchase,” Martin said. “…The site is well located in our system, so it will provide passengers with good access to our facility for service information, to load their Connect Cards, and do those kinds of things. The site also doesn’t add too much to our operating costs because it is well located in our service area.”
Agency leaders knew that a move would be necessary about three years ago when the California Air Resources Board adopted the Innovative Clean Transit Regulation, which requires all new buses purchased to be zero-emission buses starting in 2029. The current facility would only be able to handle about 12 zero-emission buses – Yuba-Sutter Transit’s current fleet includes 51 buses.
The goal was to find a suitable location by 2030, but during the process of searching Caltrans announced a roadway project that would potentially see railroad tracks realigned to where the current facility sits. Martin said that changed the timeline dramatically, so now they are in need of finding a new home by 2024 or 2025.
“Caltrans’ construction schedule for that project begins in spring 2024. We are hoping that slides a bit, and we are hoping to still be able to use this property in the early stages of construction, so those things still need to be worked out,” he said.
Martin said the agency plans to put out RFPs for appraisal and environmental work soon for the Avondale Avenue site. Once that work is completed and no issues are identified, the hope is to have the property purchased by the summer timeframe.
The Avondale Avenue site is 19.72 acres and has a listing price of $899,900. Other sites identified as potential finalists include a 21-acre site at Goldfields Parkway and North Beale Road (estimated to cost $2.7 million), and a 17.43-acre location at 1441 East Onstott Road (estimated to cost between $7.3-8.5 million).
“The biggest challenge is funding. While it’s not the final pricing, the project could be in the $30-40 million range, which will be a challenge raising that kind of money,” Martin said. “Some of the federal funding sources we are looking at require us to own the property to be eligible, so that’s why ownership needs to be done quickly to be competitive in that process.”