Yuba-Sutter residents will no longer be able to purchase Connect Card electronic fare cards at the Bel Air Market in Yuba City starting Sunday (Nov. 8).
With local libraries closed to the public due to COVID-19, in-person Connect Card purchases will only be available during normal business hours at the Yuba College Bookstore (2088 North Beale Road, Linda) and the Yuba-Sutter Transit Office (2100 B St., Marysville).
Monthly bus passes and cash value can still be purchased or added to Connect Cards online at www.connecttransitcard.com. For more information, visit www.yubasuttertransit.com or call 742-2877.