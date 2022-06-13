To coincide with the 2022 Yuba-Sutter Fair, Yuba-Sutter Transit said no fares will be charged on any local fixed-route or Dial-A-Ride buses from June 20 through June 25.
The transit service said the lost revenue from the free fare event will be funded through a state grant to promote transit ridership.
“No special tickets or passes are needed during this free fare week as local fixed route and Dial-A-Ride passengers may simply board the bus free of charge,” Yuba-Sutter Transit said in a statement. “All Dial-A-Ride service eligibility and passenger policy requirements will still apply. Fares will continue to be charged on Yuba-Sutter Transit’s rural and Sacramento routes.”
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877.