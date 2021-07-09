Yuba-Sutter Transit will begin offering a short-term shuttle service to the Pacific Coast Producers plant in Oroville starting Monday.
The new route, which was created with the support of PCP, is intended to provide a safe and reliable transportation option for plant employees during the busy food processing season as hundreds of plant employees are residents of the Yuba-Sutter area.
The service will begin on Monday and run until Friday, Sept. 3 — it may be extended up to two weeks depending on the length of the production season. The shuttle will operate three roundtrips a day, seven days a week with service from stops in Yuba City, Live Oak and Gridley right to the employee entrance at the Oroville facility. The service will be provided with a 57-passenger tour-style coach equipped with free Wi-Fi and a three-position bike rack.
While the schedule is designed to coordinate with the three main work shifts at the plant, the shuttle is open to the general public and anyone can board the bus at any of the following stops: Walton Avenue at Sam’s Club in Yuba City; Broadway and Fir Street in Live Oak; East Gridley Road and Highway 99 in Gridley; Gate #3 at the Pacific Coast Producers plant in Oroville; B-Line Terminal on Spencer Avenue (behind Raley’s) in Oroville.
Shuttle fare is $5 one way regardless of where passengers board and exact fare must be paid with cash or prepaid tickets (Connect Cards cannot be used for fare payment). Up to two children ages 4 and under can ride free with a paying adult.