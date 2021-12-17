No fares will be charged for any Yuba-Sutter Transit local or rural bus routes from Monday through Dec. 31, the transit service announced.
During this time, local and rural route passengers will not be required to have special tickets or passes and can simply board the bus and ride for free, a news release said. However, drivers will continue to collect fares for Dial-A-Ride and Sacramento services.
Revenue lost from this fare-free service is provided from a state grant for promoting transit ridership, Yuba-Sutter Transit said.
In observance of the 2021 holiday season, Yuba-Sutter Transit services will have the following holiday schedule:
– Friday, Dec. 24: Full service/administrative office closed
– Saturday, Dec. 25: No service/administrative office closed
– Friday, Dec. 31: Full service/administrative office open
– Saturday, Jan. 1: No service/administrative office closed
For more information, call 530-634-6880 or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.