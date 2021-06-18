Fares will be free next week on local fixed routes or Dial-A-Ride buses in cooperation with the Yuba-Sutter Fair, according to Yuba-Sutter Transit.
The free fares will begin on Monday and run through Saturday.
The first-time fair sponsorship event will be funded through a state grant to promote transit ridership.
No special tickets or passes will be needed during fair week as local fixed route and Dial-A-Ride passengers may simply board the bus free of charge. All Dial-A-Ride service eligibility and passenger policy requirements will still apply. Fares will continue to be charged on rural and Sacramento routes.
For more information, contact Yuba-Sutter Transit at 742-2877.