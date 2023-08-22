Yuba-Sutter Transit announced the final draft of its Sacramento service plan on Monday, which will feature permanent suspension of some routes and schedule changes in response to decreased ridership, if approved.

After over three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership for Yuba-Sutter Transit’s Sacramento service still averages less than 30% of its pre-pandemic levels, Executive Director Matthew Mauk said. 

