Yuba-Sutter Transit announced the final draft of its Sacramento service plan on Monday, which will feature permanent suspension of some routes and schedule changes in response to decreased ridership, if approved.
After over three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership for Yuba-Sutter Transit’s Sacramento service still averages less than 30% of its pre-pandemic levels, Executive Director Matthew Mauk said.
In addition, six weekday schedules to Sacramento out of 20 were suspended during the pandemic, but additional schedule reductions and adjustments are needed to save costs in the face of fewer riders, transit officials said.
“Our ridership was greatly impacted by COVID-19 and hasn’t returned to pre-COVID levels. Our plan will make some permanent route suspensions, which consolidates rightsizing for current ridership,” Mauk said.
The proposed service plan was developed through survey responses and an analysis of current ridership patterns and traffic conditions, officials said. After developing an informed proposal, a preliminary service plan was released on July 28, Mauk said. This preliminary plan allowed Yuba-Sutter Transit to gather additional input from the public to create the final service draft.
If this final draft is approved, one of the key service features will include permanent elimination of the six schedules suspended during the pandemic, which are the third Highway 99, third Highway 70 and fifth Highway 99 morning routes and the second Highway 99, third Highway 70 and fifth Highway 99 afternoon commuter routes.
The existing second Highway 99 morning and third Highway 99 afternoon schedules along with the third midday schedule will also be eliminated, according to the draft plan.
Schedule changes and realignment for the first and second midday schedule have been proposed in order to offer service from Yuba City and the Highway 70 corridor, the draft plan states. Return service to all stops on this route will be available upon request.
Minor time changes and some name changes to remaining schedules have also been proposed, including a change to the last afternoon Highway 99 bus, which will depart from Sacramento 10 minutes later.
The final draft Sacramento service plan will be the subject of a public hearing set for Sept. 21 where Yuba-Sutter transit officials will accept public comments regarding the proposed Sacramento route and schedule changes. Those interested can submit comments verbally or in writing during the public hearing. Members of the public can submit their thoughts on the final draft plan before the meeting by emailing info@yubasuttertransit.com.
“In the interest of rightsizing services to post-pandemic ridership demand, it is important to our efficiency and cost effectiveness that we take this step. We also want to provide the public ample opportunity to give their input,” Mauk said.
The public hearing for the final draft Sacramento service plan will be held at 6 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, located at 915 8th St. in Marysville. If approved, the service plan will be implemented on or after Nov. 1, Mauk said.