Yuba-Sutter Transit said Tuesday that it is currently conducting a survey of past, present, and possible future passengers as it plans for a “reset” of some of its services.

Currently, the transit service said it is specifically examining its “Sacramento Commuter” and “Midday” services. As a result of the planning process, which includes the survey, specific schedule recommendations will be presented at a public hearing at a special meeting of the Yuba-Sutter Transit Board of Directors at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Recommended for you