Yuba-Sutter Transit said Tuesday that it is currently conducting a survey of past, present, and possible future passengers as it plans for a “reset” of some of its services.
Currently, the transit service said it is specifically examining its “Sacramento Commuter” and “Midday” services. As a result of the planning process, which includes the survey, specific schedule recommendations will be presented at a public hearing at a special meeting of the Yuba-Sutter Transit Board of Directors at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21.
“The survey is designed to gain a better understanding of how Yuba-Sutter Transit’s Sacramento services are currently being used and how those services might be tailored to best serve passengers in the future,” transit officials said. “Three plus years since the start of the pandemic, due to continuing remote work schedules, Sacramento ridership is averaging only about 25% of pre-COVID levels. As a result, the emergency May 2020 suspension of six commuter trips (three AM and three PM) are expected to be made permanent, further schedule reductions are being considered, and the remaining schedules will be reset to better reflect the new post-pandemic ‘normal.’”
The survey link on Yuba-Sutter Transit’s website will remain open through July 16.
“The results will be used to develop a draft service plan for public review and comment,” transit officials said. “The final draft Sacramento service plan will be the subject of the September public hearing with any resulting service and policy changes expected to be effective in November.”