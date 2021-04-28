Yuba-Sutter Transit is currently seeking input from local residents about their experiences with walking, biking, scooting or wheeling around their communities and what they’ve identified as missing gaps.
The transit agency’s efforts will assist the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) in the process of developing the Sacramento Region Parks and Trails Strategic Development Plan to envision a system of connected trails and parks across El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.
SACOG is interested in connecting with communities to learn about where they want to go by any sort of human-powered method. The plan in the works will recognize projects in the near future to jumpstart trail network development and focus on creating access for low-income communities that currently lack access to green spaces and safe ways to move around without a vehicle.
The survey being conducted by Yuba-Sutter Transit is an interactive, map-based tool where participants can drop pins on a map and describe their preferred mode of motion. The survey results will help SACOG and local cities and counties have a unified vision for a regional trails system and prioritize future investments.
The survey is available until April 30. Respondents will be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card to Safeway.
For more information or to participate in the survey, go to yubasuttertransit.com.