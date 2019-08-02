Yuba-Sutter Transit selected a new service contract provider – Storer Transit Systems – to take over operations and maintenance of its fleet of buses and vehicles staffed with 88 employees.
Keith Martin, manager for Y-S Transit, said this is the first time in 21 years there has been a service contractor change. The vehicles are owned by Y-S Transit, but the operating staff is provided by a contracting company.
“The terms of that contract are that everyone who currently works for Transdev (the former contractor) will be offered employment at or above their current wage rate,” Martin said.
Storer Business Development manager Sarah Storer said all current employees will keep their original hiring date and that will correlate to a new pay scale and benefits package.
“Anyone right now that has benefits and is transitioning will keep their benefits,” Storer said. “The whole goal is to have the service running better than ever and have the employees happier than ever.”
Four organizations submitted bids and Storer Transit Systems won out against the current service contract provider Transdev, and bids from RATP Dev USA and First Transit.
Storer Transit Systems, based out of Modesto won the bid through a variety of factors, Martin said, including competitive pay scales and paid time off as well as the lowest overall cost – saving Yuba-Sutter Transit $465,135 over the four years of the contract’s terms.
“They specialize in the smaller transit operations like ours,” Martin said. “Three of (the bidders) were international firms – Storer was the only one that was smaller and California based.”
Storer will begin the four-year contract on Oct. 1, and has scheduled informational meetings with current employees to share information ahead of the change.
Martin said he hopes the only change riders notice is new uniforms. “That’s pretty much the difference our passengers will see,” he said.
The state of Yuba-Sutter Transit:
Since Yuba-Sutter Transit was founded in 1975, a lot has changed in transportation–hybrid and electric cars, ride-sharing applications like Uber and Lyft – but the bus remains.
After five years as transit manager of Y-S Transit, Keith Martin said even with decreased ridership he is focused on the small improvements they can make for riders.
“We’re always going to be a small system, we don’t have a large urban core, our passengers are generally ‘doing life on the bus,’” Martin said, which he described as using the bus to complete tasks like going to school or appointments.
While the total average ridership from June 2018 to June 2019 decreased by about 7,500 rides, Martin said that there are a lot of factors that affect ridership like on-time performance, meaning how likely the bus is to arrive when it is scheduled.
“As we see in the last six months, as they are hauling debris, our on-time pickups have been horrible,” Martin said.
The increased traffic around town has been attributed to trucks hauling debris from the Camp Fire to the Recology Ostrom Road Landfill, outside of Wheatland.
But aside from the current influx of trucks, Martin said he wants to continue to improve on-time performance – citing recent improvements like an electronic connect card and a new “DoubleMap” bus tracking application.
Martin said he wants to let the larger cities tackle broad changes to transit, such as electric busses and partnerships with ride-shares, while Y-S Transit continues the work of getting people between counties.
“We’ve kind of matched our community,” Martin said. “Not trying to be on the bleeding edge of technology...we’re very cautious and try to reflect the values of our community.”