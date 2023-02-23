With Marysville set to host the 143rd Bok Kai Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Yuba-Sutter Transit's local fixed-route bus service will be detoured in the affected downtown area this weekend.
Officials said the regular downtown Marysville bus stops on B, D and F streets will not be served as Routes 1 and 4 will be detoured away from downtown Marysville due to multiple street closures for the festival.
During the parade, the nearest alternative downtown stops will be at Third and F street for both the eastbound Route 1 and counterclockwise Route 4B buses and on Third Street near the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital emergency room entrance for both the westbound Route 1 and clockwise Route 4A buses, officials said.
Activities scheduled for this weekend’s festival include the Bok Kai 5K, which will start at Silver Dollar Saloon at 330 First St. in Marysville. On-site registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. The annual parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 6th and D Street and continue around the block through to 2nd and C Street.
There will be other activities throughout the downtown area for this weekend’s festival. For more information on all of the events, locations, dates, and times, visit www.bokkaitemple.com.
For more information on changes to bus services, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877 or visit yubasuttertransit.com.