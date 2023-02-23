With Marysville set to host the 143rd Bok Kai Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Yuba-Sutter Transit's local fixed-route bus service will be detoured in the affected downtown area this weekend.

Officials said the regular downtown Marysville bus stops on B, D and F streets will not be served as Routes 1 and 4 will be detoured away from downtown Marysville due to multiple street closures for the festival.

Tags

Recommended for you