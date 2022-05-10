Yuba-Sutter Transit said some bus stops in Marysville will not be served during the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival planned for Saturday.
The festival, which includes a car show, music, food, a beer garden, vendors, kids area and a chihuahua beauty contest, will be held in downtown Marysville on Saturday from 1-8 p.m.
Due to street closures, Yuba-Sutter Transit said bus stops at D and 2nd Street (Habitat for Humanity) and F and 2nd Street (Buttes Christian Manor) will not be served that day.
The nearest alternative downtown stops will be at Third and F Street near the Adventist Health/Rideout Emergency Room entrance for both Route 1 and Route 4. Yuba-Sutter Transit also said two Route 4 bus stops at B and 3rd Street will be operating during the event.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877.