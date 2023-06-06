Yuba-Sutter Transit said that two stops in Marysville will not be available on Saturday because of street closures related to the upcoming Marysville Fiesta event.
Set to take place between noon and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Marysville Fiesta is a “celebration of rich and diverse Latin cultures, with mouth-watering cuisine, vibrant music, and a positive, family-friendly atmosphere that truly captures the warmth of our community. From salsa dancing to mariachi music, our festival offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Latin American culture right here in Yuba County,” according to organizers.