U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that the Biden Administration has awarded $15 million to a project in the Yuba-Sutter area that will help facilitate the conversion to a zero-emission bus fleet.

In July 2021, Yuba-Sutter Transit announced that it had purchased a 19.7-acre property at 6035 Avondale Ave. in Linda to be the site of its new zero-emission bus facility, the Appeal previously reported. The agency has committed to the 100% conversion to zero-emission buses by 2035. In addition, a Highway 70 roadway and streets project was expected to impact the existing facility, which contributed to the reasoning for the agency to relocate.

