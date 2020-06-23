The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate saw its first glimpse of improvement in May following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month’s unemployment rate was 15.6 percent, down from April’s 17.4 percent. The most recent rate was still more than two times what it was for the same month in 2019, which was 6.3 percent.
The state’s unemployment rate for May was 15.9 percent, while the national rate was 13 percent.
Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 15.1 percent, ranking it 36th in the state out of 58 counties.
Sutter County’s rate was 16 percent, ranking it 43rd in the state.
The area saw an overall increase in available jobs across all industries. The farming sector added 500 jobs in May. Local non-farming sectors that experienced job growth included leisure and hospitality (500 jobs); educational and health services (400); professional and business services (200); mining, logging, and construction (100); trade, transportation and utilities (100); and other services (100).
The government sector lost 1,600 available jobs.
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 21.1 percent in May, ranking it 55th in the state.