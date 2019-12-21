The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate increased slightly in November compared to the month prior largely due to a loss of more than 1,000 jobs in the farming industry, according to the most recent statistics released by the Employment Development Department.
November’s unemployment rate in the area was 5.7 percent, up from 5.2 percent in October. Both hover above the state and national averages, which are 3.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
Yuba County saw a slightly better rate at 5.2 percent, ranking the county 44th out of 58 counties.
Sutter County had a 6 percent unemployment rate last month, ranking it 49th in the state.
The local farming industry lost 1,100 jobs in November. That was offset by an increase of 1,300 jobs in nonfarming industries. Two industries that added jobs in November included government (1,600 jobs) and trade, transportation and utilities (300 jobs).
Other local industries that experienced job loss included mining, logging and construction (100 jobs), manufacturing (100 jobs), professional and business services (100 jobs), educational and health services (200 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (100 jobs).
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 10.5 percent in November, ranking it second-to-last in the state. The only county to have a worse unemployment rate was Imperial County at 20.6 percent.