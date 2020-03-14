The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate increased in January to almost double the national average due to a loss in available jobs across all industries.
The area’s unemployment rate for January was 8 percent, up from 6.5 percent in December 2019. At the same time, California had an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, and the national rate was 4 percent.
Yuba County fared slightly better with a 7 percent unemployment rate, which ranked it 44 out of 58 counties.
Sutter County ended the month with an 8.7 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 50th in the state.
The increase in unemployment can be attributed to the loss of 1,200 jobs across all industries.
The farming industry saw a reduction of 300 available jobs in January, with non-farming jobs making up the remainder.
Those industries included mining, logging and construction (200 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (400 jobs); educational and health services (100 jobs); and government (200 jobs).
Despite the loss of jobs, there were still 3,900 more jobs available in January compared to the same month a year prior.
In January 2019, the area’s unemployment rate was 9 percent.
Colusa County had the worst percentage in the state in January, with a 19.2 percent unemployment rate.
The next worst jurisdiction was Imperial County, which had a 18.8 percent unemployment rate in January.