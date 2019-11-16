The loss of hundreds of farming jobs resulted in the Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate rising in October.
The area’s unemployment rate in October was 5.2 percent, up from a 4.9 percent rate in September. The local rate remains above both the state and national average, which were 3.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
Jobs added to the local economy by the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain had not registered in the data.
Yuba County had a slightly better rate than its counterpart. With a 5.1 percent unemployment rate, the county ranked 48th out of 58 counties.
Sutter County saw a 5.3 percent unemployment rate in October, ranking it 50th in the state.
The biggest factor contributing to the rise in unemployment was a loss of 600 farming jobs. Nonfarming industries saw an increase of 400 jobs in October. Industries that saw an increase included trade, transportation and utilities (300 jobs), education and health services (100 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (100 jobs). The only nonfarming industry to see a decrease in jobs was professional and business services, which saw a decrease of 100 jobs.
Colusa County had a 7.3 percent unemployment rate in October, ranking it 56th in the state. The only counties to have a worse rate were Tulare County (8 percent) and Imperial County (21.2 percent).