The unemployment rate in the Yuba-Sutter area increased in December due to a loss of 800 jobs, most of which were in the farming industry.
The area’s unemployment rate last month was 6.7 percent, up from 5.7 percent in November 2019. The local rate sits well above the state and national averages, which saw an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.
Yuba County experienced the lowest unemployment rate in the area with 5.8 percent, ranking it 45th out of 58 counties. Sutter County’s 7.3 percent unemployment rate saw it rank 52nd in the state.
Of the 800 jobs lost throughout the area in December, 600 jobs were in the farming industry. The other industries to see a decrease were mining, logging and construction (100 jobs), and government (100 jobs).
Despite the month-over-month increase, last December’s unemployment rate showed improvement from the same month a year prior, which was 7.4 percent. That’s largely because there were an additional 2,300 jobs available across all industries in December 2019 as opposed to December 2018.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate in December 2019 was 14.2 percent, ranking it 57th in the state. Only Imperial County had a worse rate at 19.4 percent.