A yard sale is happening this Saturday in honor of Michael Sanchez with all proceeds from the event going toward setting up a reward fund. The man suspected of hitting Sanchez with his car while Sanchez sat on his motorcycle on June 30 remains at-large.
William Joseph Henson, 35, of Marysville, is alleged to have fired a shot at a parking lot of a East Linda motel hitting a woman’s car and injuring her. While he fled, Henson allegedly hit Sanchez, who was sitting on his motorcycle at a red light facing east on North Beale Road. Sanchez was killed in the collision and Henson fled the scene. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has been actively searching for Henson ever since.
The Yuba City man was 44 and his girlfriend Connie Bernethy, of Yuba City, is organizing the yard sale and is asking for donations from the community. Those who wish to donate items for the fundraiser can drop them off this Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Bride Church parking lot at 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City.
It is requested that items be in good working condition when dropped off. The yard sale will take place on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor at 561 Second St., Yuba City. There will be tri tip for sale. Beauty By Nimue is donating a full set of lashes valued at $150 – raffle tickets will be $5.
Direct donations can be made via Venmo to Connie Bernethy. She said her goal is to raise $5,000.
“I did not expect to receive the response from the community that I have gotten,” Bernethy said. “I’m truly overwhelmed by everyone’s love and support. People have already started donating cash.”
As of late Wednesday, the search for Henson continues. Last week, the Bend, Oregon, Police Department said that Henson could be in that area.
“We really can’t provide any details except to say we are still actively looking for him and following up on any and all leads,” Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said. “It could jeopardize those efforts if we released anything else at this time.”
Henson is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stands 5-foot-9 inches tall and is 135 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face and neck. He is potentially armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Henson should call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with information about the incident can call 749-7777 or email the sheriff’s tip line found at sheriff.co.yuba.ca.us/Services/tip.aspx.