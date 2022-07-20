The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club donated $5,000 recently to the Sacramento Kiwanis House, a facility close to a Davis hospital that enables patients to stay for discounted rates.
Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club President Marni Sanders presented the check to Paula Kelly, executive director of the Sacramento Kiwanis House.
“The Kiwanis House is a 32-bedroom facility next to the Sacramento University of Davis Hospital,” the club said in a statement. “Patients can stay there for a highly discounted rate and free shuttle transportation to the hospital is provided.”
The club said it has pledged a total of $25,000 to the Sacramento Kiwanis House. Sanders said this was the club’s fourth installment.
“We look forward to visiting the facility and seeing the good it does for families needing low-cost lodging while a loved one is in the hospital,” Sanders said.