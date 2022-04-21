The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the current Recology service contract during its council meeting on Tuesday night.
The city said the amendment addresses several items requested by the city. These items include: The addition of a state-mandated Residential Food Waste Collection Program; a requirement for Recology to perform ongoing comprehensive collection route audits; a requirement for Recology to prepare an Emergency Action Plan to provide collection services after a catastrophic event; and a significant reduction in the rate increase for Recology’s hauling and disposal of biosolids from the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
The city said the amendment brings the Yuba City contract in line with the other five Yuba-Sutter jurisdictions that Recology serves. The amendment also removes the requirement for Recology to staff an office in Yuba City and adjusts the rates to compensate for the addition of the Residential Food Waste Collection Program, the city said.
“I’m proud of the work the Council and City Staff have done to get our Recology contract back in-line on all fronts,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said in a statement. “We, as a council and city, have been working for over three years to resolve the issues that remained from the 2018 contract. We inherited a contract where Yuba City customers were paying higher rates than neighboring areas, ignored the transportation of the biosolids from the wastewater treatment plant, left us out of compliance with new state (Senate Bill) 1383 mandates, and was a point of contention for our community that began in 2017. It has been a long road to get back to where we should be; in a contract that places our residents first in a manner that is both good for the city and good for business.”
George Barlow, management analyst for Yuba City, said “of significant note in this amendment” is the city’s willingness to reduce its franchise fee from 13.38 percent to 10 percent for all residential and commercial accounts. That reduction, Barlow said, aligns the city’s franchise fee with that of Sutter County and “significantly offsets” the rate increase that a customer would have endured from the addition of the state-mandated Residential Food Waste Collection Program.
“It was extremely important to our Council to align our base rates and franchise fees with that of Sutter County, as our Yuba City customers will now be receiving very similar services to Sutter County customers,” Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley said in a statement. “This action aligns with the current Council’s goals to be business friendly and fiscally responsible.”
The city said that with the passage of the amendment, “all Recology customers within the six Yuba-Sutter jurisdictions now have the ability to include food scraps and food-soiled paper in their green organics cart. Everything from fruits and vegetables and meat bones, to pizza boxes, paper plates and napkins, can all be composted now.”
For more information on what items are allowed in a green organics cart, visit bit.ly/RYSorganics. For questions on Senate Bill 1383 compliance or to request a free waste audit of a commercial or multi-family residential complex, email Recology Yuba-Sutter’s Waste Zero Specialist Brittni Kincade at bkincade@recology.com.