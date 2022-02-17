The Yuba City City Council had its first public meeting Tuesday to discuss the possible renewal of the Yuba-Sutter Tourism Improvement District and its collection of a tax that helps fund the marketing of the Yuba-Sutter area to potential visitors.
The city council authorized the Yuba City city manager in May 2016 to enter into an agreement with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to establish the district for a five-year term.
This initial commitment by the city at its 2016 meeting was for $123,500. From that money, $70,000 went to the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for its continuing efforts with Visit Yuba-Sutter and $53,500 went to the Sacramento-based company Civitas, which was going to help guide the city and the chamber through the 10-month process of forming the tourism business improvement district, according to Appeal archives.
The district was established in March 2017, according to a staff report, in order to help “fund marketing and sales, sports and outdoor recreation, transportation, visitor programs, and promotions for Yuba-Sutter lodging businesses.”
The 24 businesses benefitting from this district aren’t just in Yuba City. They are in jurisdictions such as Marysville, Live Oak, Wheatland, and unincorporated areas of Yuba and Sutter counties.
To help support the Yuba-Sutter Tourism Improvement District, the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association was established.
“The TID (Tourism Improvement District) is just a funding mechanism,” Gina Reed with Civitas said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It allows for the lodging businesses to pay and pass onto the guests the two percent assessment. The lodging association is actually the nonprofit entity that’s responsible for implementing the programs with the funds that are raised through the Tourism Improvement District.”
Because the agreement was originally for a five-year term, it’s now up for renewal. However, some businesses have expressed that they are no longer interested in being a part of the district and the two percent tax that is passed on to visitors at area hotels.
“We’ve recently received some feedback from the businesses. We received 11 notices that they’ve either changed their mind or have publicly written a statement that they are no longer for the district,” Ben Moody, Public Works & Development Services director, said at Tuesday’s meeting. “That is definitely part of this process that with the notice of intention … they have the ability to either weigh in and protest or change their mind up until the March 15th meeting. With that, we’ve recently taken in 11 protests and they’ll be counted, unless changed, for the 3/15 meeting.”
During public comment, just one member of the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association spoke up about their opposition to the tax and district.
“We along with 10 other businesses oppose the renewal,” said Jessie Bains, who owns the Travelodge in Yuba City along with her husband Josh Bains. “We opposed it five years ago. We continue to oppose it. We do not see any benefit to our business, so at this point we are in strong opposition.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilmember Grace Espindola asked Jessie Bains what effect, if any, the additional taxes have had on their business.
“We’re putting that on our guests that come into our properties as additional costs,” Bains said.
Espindola also asked Bains if she had seen any lesser number of guests because of the additional costs.
“It does vary day by day in terms of how many guests you’re going to have coming into your hotels,” Bains said. “The costs per day are going to vary. … It really varies on supply and demand. But at this point we have not seen any benefit to our business and our understanding in talking to other businesses, we’re not seeing a benefit.”
Bains then discussed that from their viewpoint as business owners, the Yuba-Sutter Tourism Improvement District and Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association were not worth the extra tax.
“Just this week we got an email, I guess it was from the marketing that was hired by the tourism board, just a few days ago asking if we can get a quote on possible rooms that I guess a film crew might need, but we have not received anything for the five years,” Bains said. “Maybe they’ve come, I think they came in 2019, and took a couple of pictures. We have not had anybody come during, you know with the pandemic, with everything going on, with all these businesses struggling, we didn’t get a call or visit saying, ‘Hey, what can we do to help you?’ So we don’t feel like we’ve gotten any help from the board at this point, that’s why we are opposing it.”
She said other businesses have said they felt the same way.
Jacob Young, president of the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association, said he would like to change that perception.
“Sorry to hear that the Travelodge feels that they have not received the benefit of these efforts. I will personally reach out to Jessie and Josh to connect with them … to educate and inform so that they are aware of what has been done,” Young said. “In the last five years we have not had any involvement from Travelodge in this effort … we have not had any contact requesting to demonstrate where is this money going, where are these efforts going. But, we have had continued activity … we’d be happy to showcase what we are doing, where that money’s been going. Especially as we are now coming out of the COVID pandemic, we are getting into a lot more regular activity that is easier to showcase. I’d be happy to meet individually with Travelodge and any of these entities that have signed letters of opposition to this renewal to help educate and inform them so they can make the most informed decision before next month’s meeting.”
In asking for better background information on the district, Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden said he was concerned that a majority of businesses were outside Yuba City.
“It’s interesting to me that we would be the administrative agency for something that is so overwhelming not Yuba City,” Boomgaarden said. “Fundamentally I’m not opposed to that, but it just seems awkward that here we are going to be making a decision about business that potentially reside within another county or within our county but not under our city.”
Moody responded that the city had taken the lead on the idea.
“Yuba City took the lead for an economic development aspect and then took that on and partnered with the chamber as they worked through that and then brought in Yuba County and Sutter County as the players,” Moody said.
Boomgaarden said if this is a regional effort, then the council and city needed to speak with regional partners before making a decision at the March meeting.
“I would have a hard time voting yes or no on something that impacts the majority of the businesses in another county,” Boomgaarden said.
On March 15, the council will revisit the subject through a public hearing. According to the staff report, “if written protests are received from the owners of businesses who will pay more than 50% of the assessments proposed and protests are not withdrawn so as to reduce the protests to less than 50%, no further proceedings shall be taken for a period of one (1) year from the date of the finding of a majority protest by the Council.”
Mayor Dave Shaw said he would like to hear more about what is being done with the funds the Yuba-Sutter Tourism Improvement District and Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association receive before making any final decisions.
“Mr. Moody, I don’t know if it’s either now or at the next meeting, but (it) might be good to hear what is actually being done by the board and such with the funds that are going through, a quick overview,” Shaw said.