The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis scholarship program was the recipient of a $10,000 contribution recently thanks to Larry Nelson of Salina, Kan.
Nelson is the brother of the late Barbara Larcom, who was a previous board member and treasurer of the club, Tom Walther said. She also served as the Division 14 lieutenant governor.
Walther said the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club provides 11 $2,000 academic scholarships and three $1,000 vocational education scholarships annually to high school seniors from River Valley, Sutter and Live Oak high schools.
He said three of the scholarships provided by the club are named after distinguished previous club members Vern Williams, Don Turano and Barbara Larcom.