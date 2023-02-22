When hardships and obstacles prevent students from succeeding in their educational journey, the Yuba City Education Foundation steps in to identify and alleviate these challenges.
For nearly two decades, the community-based, nonprofit organization has worked to remove common barriers to education for students in the Yuba City Unified School District including a lack of proper clothes, shelter, food and health care.
Director of Student Engagement for Yuba City Unified and President of the Education Foundation Jennifer Cates said that the organization’s primary role is to provide assistance through problem solving funds, special projects and senior scholarships. Cates is also chair for the organization’s problem solving fund.
In Cate’s experience with the Education Foundation, the biggest barriers to a student’s educational success are factors that are often taken for granted by many. When a student lacks things like appropriate clothing, medication, glasses, transportation, utilities and basic hygiene, their ability to focus on learning or regularly attending school is hindered.
“When we see a problem that is creating a barrier for a student, we seek to remove it and offer assistance. We frequently discover this when school district staff are investigating an attendance issue with a student. When we take the time to ask ‘why,’ we often get the answer and discover what is impeding the student’s success,” Cates said in an email.
School counselors, teachers and staff, administrators and school social workers frequently help identify which barriers impact individual students. However, anyone with knowledge of a student’s need for services can submit a referral for assistance from the Education Foundation’s problem solving funds, Cates said.
Problem solving funds are used to provide immediate assistance to students’ medical, dental, social, and emergency food needs. In the 2022/23 school year alone, the Education Foundation has spent over $6,000 from its problem solving funds, Cates said.
“We know that every parent wants the best for their child, and sometimes they may need some financial assistance or guidance in making that happen,” she said.
Assistance through the Yuba City Education Foundation is also extended to a student’s family. Cates said that the increase in social-emotional providers in Yuba City Unified has allowed the district to take more opportunities to make home visits and facilitate continued outreach with local families.
“The district is so appreciative and thankful to the Yuba City Education Foundation for raising funds to support our students and families. The funds the Foundation raises assist our students to remove barriers and provide necessary supports so that our students can be successful,” Superintendent Doreen Osumi said in an email.
The Education Foundation also provides student support by providing funds to Yuba City Unified school sites directly for special projects. According to the organization’s website, some notable projects include a new track for Barry Elementary School, sound equipment for Riverbend Elementary School, an observatory for Andros Karperos School and new band uniforms for River Valley High School.
In order to raise funds for these student supports as well as senior scholarships, the organization hosts the Have a Heart for Kids 5K each year. On Feb. 11, the 13th annual fundraiser earned around $25,000 for the Education Foundation and its efforts. Over 700 people registered to participate in this year’s event. Cates said that the organization also accepts donations year round through checks or PayPal.