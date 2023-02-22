5KHeart.jpg

Have a Heart for Kids 5K is the Yuba City Education Foundation’s annual fundraiser which helps provide immediate clothing, food, housing and medical needs to students in the Yuba City Unified School District. The photo was taken on Feb. 26, 2022.

 Courtesy of the Yuba City Education Foundation

When hardships and obstacles prevent students from succeeding in their educational journey, the Yuba City Education Foundation steps in to identify and alleviate these challenges.

For nearly two decades, the community-based, nonprofit organization has worked to remove common barriers to education for students in the Yuba City Unified School District including a lack of proper clothes, shelter, food and health care.

