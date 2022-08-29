For the first time this season, the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market partnered with a Yuba-Sutter car club to add another feature to the weekly tradition at the Town Fountain in Yuba City.
The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market runs each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain.
Market Manager Desiree Silva said the current season ends Oct. 8, so there are seven more markets left in the year.
Silva was pleased with the new addition that provided a show of new and restored cars and trucks from several past decades lined up next to the Town Fountain.
Silva said the process of partnering with a group that needs to close down a public street takes about 90 days to process.
She said the Yuba City police and fire departments, as well as a number of other government entities, need to sign off on closing down a street for an event.
Silva hopes to continue the partnership with Lowlifes Car Club this season in perhaps a different location that allows more cars to be shown during the farmers market.
Lowlifes Car Club is a local club that doesn’t require membership or dues, member Donna Silva said during the show.
Silva said Lowlifes stays within the Yuba-Sutter community at different locations where members and car enthusiasts can show their cars to people.
“The more the merrier,” Silva said. “We just wanted to have a little get together and show off cars and trucks.”
Silva said Lowlifes’ next appearance will be Sept. 11 at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City for a barbecue car show.
She said anyone is welcome.
For more information on Lowlifes Car Club membership or future events, call or text Silva at 530-315-0520. Silva can also be reached by email at donsil79@gmail.com.