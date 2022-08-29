Lowlifes Car Club

Lowlifes Car Club showed cars and trucks at the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market on Saturday morning at the Town Fountain in Yuba City.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

For the first time this season, the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market partnered with a Yuba-Sutter car club to add another feature to the weekly tradition at the Town Fountain in Yuba City. 

The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market runs each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain.

