The Yuba City Early Riser Kiwanis Club awarded 17 scholarships totaling $29,000 last week to area high school graduates.
The students who received most of these scholarships were from Live Oak High School, Sutter High School and River Valley High School. Vocational scholarships also were given to students at Sutter High School and CORE Charter School.
According to Tom Walther with the Yuba City Early Riser Kiwanis Club, Key Club scholarships in the amount of $2,000 were awarded to “students who showed excellent leadership in their school’s Key Club in service to the community, as well as excellent academic performance.” Winners of the scholarships were Brandon Knox and Kendra Whitmore from Sutter High School, and Mehmeet Kullar and Maliny Khuon from River Valley High School.
The Vern Williams Scholarship, ranging from $1,000 to $2,000, also was awarded to “local seniors who demonstrated academic excellence throughout high school,” Walther said. Winners of the Vern Williams Scholarship were Edgar Valdes and Vanessa Rendon from Live Oak High School; Kaylee Duncan, Megan Meagher, and Codey Boyd from Sutter High School; and Austin Haggard, Roman Federico, Simrandeep Kandola, Gursimer Padda, and Gurpreet Bains from River Valley High School.
Three vocational scholarships of $1,000 were handed out to students who planned to continue their education through other programs besides a traditional four-year college, Walther said. Students who received the vocational scholarships were Yasmine Pacheco and Shane Adamson from Sutter High School and Elijah Norris from CORE Charter School.
Walther said the club “significantly expanded its scholarship program this year and recently decided to name future scholarships” in honor of charter members. They include Del Heffley, Walt Huss, Jim Nunes, Don Turano, and Obie Wickersham.
“In addition, another scholarship has been added in honor of Barbara Larcom, a member who passed last year,” Walther said. ”Barbara was a distinguished member who served as President, Treasurer, and District Lieutenant Governor.”