The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club said it is looking for more members who want to make the Yuba-Sutter area a better place.
Along with its adult club, the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club has two “Key” clubs. One at River Valley High School and the other at Sutter High School, Tom Walther said.
“Both clubs are active in serving the community,” Walther said. “They partner with the adult club and assist in pancake breakfasts, community service projects, fundraisers, and some fun events. These combined, help to bolster their leadership abilities and self-esteem.”
While the student clubs meet at their respective schools, the adult club meets every Tuesday at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s Mimosa House at 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City for breakfast. Meetings generally include guest speakers with “interesting topics.”
Walther said the club’s main fundraisers are Brews, Blues & BBQ and See’s Candy sales. He said proceeds are distributed to “worthy individuals or groups, mostly aimed at children’s activities.”
The club awards 14 scholarships totaling $25,000 every year. In addition, the club recently donated $33,000 to the city of Yuba City for inclusive playground equipment for a new park.
If you are interested in attending a meeting, call membership director Laurie Luna at 530-682-5992 or Walther at 530-218-3847.