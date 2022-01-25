“How can we say yes?”
That is the most important question Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw has for businesses and developers who might have an interest in the city.
During a private tour of Yuba City on Tuesday, Shaw and other city officials showcased the myriad of homes, hotels and other businesses that are set to really change not only how big Yuba City can become but also how it is perceived.
He said after the crash of 2008, Yuba City’s economy was severely impacted. And while Yuba City may have been struggling during and after the crash, Shaw said other areas around the region were thriving. The reason, he said, was because the city and its council weren’t properly focused on bringing more businesses and opportunities to the city.
“Three years ago I saw that the community needed to be open for business,” said Shaw. “A mandate was handed to us by being elected to office to change that.”
Shaw said the new surge in growth can be attributed to how the city changed impact fees and other regulations that hindered builders and developers from coming to the area. He said the city went from nobody looking at it for opportunity to now having a dramatic increase in interest.
“We really shifted,” said Shaw.
Among some of the big changes coming to the city is the completion of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple that is set to be completed soon. Shaw said the temple will bring new commerce to the city and a renewed need for hotel rooms and facilities to support special events. With the expectation of at least four new hotels soon to be in Yuba City, the city believes that support will be there when needed.
One of the biggest needs in the Yuba-Sutter region, however, has been housing. Not just low-income housing, but all housing, Shaw said. He stressed that Yuba City missed a “golden opportunity” after the Paradise fire to provide homes for people who were either displaced or looking to move. He said the city has looked to correct that with changes to zoning laws and other development rules.
“We are constantly trying to get businesses to look at us,” said Shaw. “We need to be attractive to tech, ag, and medical.”
He said attracting businesses that provide more than just minimum wage jobs would be ideal for the city and lead to even better opportunities for those who want to reside and work in Yuba City. Shaw pointed to the healthcare industry as a potential major driver for that.
“We are trying to make sure we grow in the right places,” said Shaw.
Ben Moody, development services director for Yuba City, said it was important for the community to understand that the growth the city is planning is not uncontrolled growth.
Shaw said with the businesses and homes coming to the city, that the city was finally taking a “huge step in the right direction.”