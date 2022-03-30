Yuba City announced Wednesday the hiring of a new development liaison for the city.
After having started her career with Yuba City in March 2021 as an assistant planner, Ashley Potočnik will now take over as the city’s development liaison. As part of her new role, Potočnik will help to facilitate projects through the city’s review and permitting processes for various development projects.
The city said the position is part of the city council’s “Business Friendly” initiative and that Potočnik will “act as the central point of contact for development projects, open communication lines and offer solutions to issues or conflicting regulations, and follow the project through to completion.”
Potočnik also is expected to help facilitate communication between project applicants and city staff to allow for a “coordinated and efficient movement of applications between departments.” Potočnik will report to Ben Moody, director of Public Works and Development Services.
“On behalf of the entire city council, we would like to welcome Ashley to her new role with the city,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said in a statement. “Filling this position to assist people as they interact with the city has been a priority first discussed under former Mayor Marc Boomgaarden and we are thrilled to see Ashley serve in this new role.”
Moody said Potočnik in her new position will provide relief to businesses and developers that are new or have previously done work with the city.
“With Ashley’s knowledge and service with the city in various planning, design review, and permitting capacities, she brings professionalism and skills that will serve both the city and our customers exceptionally well,” Moody said in a statement.
The city said Potočnik’s role as development liaison “should significantly reduce the amount of time applicants spend going from department to department.”
Potočnik earned a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture and environmental planning from Utah State University. The city said as a student, Potočnik “thrived in leadership and community development positions to promote equitable and sustainable planning and design and developed a passion for active transportation.”
To contact Potočnik, call 530-822-5195 or email apotocnik@yubacity.net.