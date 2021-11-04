Yuba City native Matt Vieira said he knew early on that he wanted to work in the radio industry and began taking communications classes at Yuba College after graduating from Yuba City High School.
“I liked listening to the radio and thought that would be a cool job,” said Vieira.
That is how he landed an internship in the promotions department of the Sacramento-based country radio station 105.1 KNCI.
“I worked there for free for about six months and then lucked out because someone was leaving just as my internship was ending,” said Vieira. “Since I had been working there and had experience pushing buttons, I was hired on as a board operator.”
From there, Vieira said he worked his way up, first acting as a producer, then the promotions director and finally the music director for the station.
After 18 years at KNCI, Vieira said he left the station when he landed a job with the Nashville-based record label Stoney Creek Records.
Now acting as the director of West Coast promotions, Vieira said he works with radio stations from California to Texas that report to music charts to promote Stoney Creek Records clients in the hopes of getting them maximum air time and reaching number one on the charts.
“I work from home here in Sacramento but travel all over with the artist,” said Vieira. “I am probably gone half the year traveling when there isn’t a pandemic.”
While the record label encompasses many big names in country music, including Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice, Vieira said he works closely with Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell and Parmalee at this time.
Vieira said he also sets up performances for an artist on occasion, and brought Jimmie Allen back to Yuba City to perform in the Sutter Buttes to benefit a local nonprofit organization a few years ago.
Vieira said he loves that his job presents many new opportunities at each turn and he is always eager to dive into what’s next.
“What I love about this job, in particular, is that I am always doing something different,” said Vieira. “It’s definitely not repetitive.”
Even from his humble beginnings as an intern in the industry, friends of Vieira could see his zest for his work and the world of country music.
“He’s basically just a small-town guy who had the drive, smarts, determination and passion for country music to become a real factor in our industry,” said Vieira’s friend and former radio station coworker Tom Mailey. “We here at the station are extremely proud of Matt and what he’s done, and we’re excited to see where his future takes him.”
With years of experience now under his belt, Vieira said he would tell others starting out that if there is something they have in mind for their future, don’t let anything stop them from going after it.
“I think anything is possible if you set your mind to it and put in the work to get you there,” said Vieira.