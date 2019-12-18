An officer who shot and killed a man used reasonable force, according to an officer-involved shooting report released Wednesday by the Yuba County district attorney’s office.
The suspect who was killed was in a physical struggle for the gun of another deputy.
The 13-page report details the Jan. 14 incident which left 45-year-old Jahmal D. Stewart dead.
District Attorney Clint Curry reviewed Yuba Sutter Officer Involved Shooting Team reports, California Department of Justice investigation reports, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports, the coroner’s report, Yuba County Sheriff’s dispatch call logs, the autopsy report, a toxicology report, interviews with witnesses and a review of Stewart’s background, which included a history of violent behavior, resisting arrest, theft, weapons and the use of methamphetamine, according to the report.
Battle for the gun
At 3:33 p.m. the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a 911 call about a man who was hitting an elderly man with a cane on North Beale Road, in front of the Country Florist. The caller described the man’s clothing and indicated he was heading towards Walmart. Several additional 911-calls also reported the crime in progress.
The first Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy to arrive was Scott Johannes, traveling eastbound on North Beale Road when he spotted Stewart walking westbound on the south side of the road. Stewart matched the suspect’s description, location and direction of travel, according to the report.
Deputy Johannes parked his patrol car against the south curb of North Beale Road and exited the vehicle, telling Stewart he needed to talk with him. According to the report, Stewart was “slow to cooperate” and Johannes, noticing Stewart’s baggy clothing and with the possibility he just assaulted someone, decided to pat Stewart down to make sure he didn’t have a concealed weapon.
Johannes grabbed Stewart’s right arm to detain him, and as he attempted to reach Stewart’s left arm, Stewart pulled away, as if to run. Then Stewart spun around and Johannes felt Stewart grab his weapon, according to the report. The weapon, a 9 mm Glock handgun, was holstered on Johannes’ right hip. According to the report, as Johannes felt Stewart reach for the gun, Johannes cupped his hand over the handgun to keep it in the holster, he hooked Stewart’s arm, and both went to the ground.
The two continued to struggle over Johannes’s weapon on the ground, and Johannes broadcast over the radio that the subject was trying to get his gun. According to the report, Johannes could feel his holster being tugged up, and was convinced he would be killed if Stewart managed to get the handgun.
At 3:36 p.m., Yuba County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tamara Pecsi arrived, and saw Johannes and Stewart fighting on the ground. Pecsi pulled up to Johannes’s patrol car, exited her patrol vehicle and ran towards the fight. Pesci could see the suspect, Stewart, on top of the officer, Johannes, when she heard a gunshot, according to the report. Johannes also heard a single gunshot during the struggle, but did not know where the gunshot came from, according to the report.
Johannes rolled onto his right side with Stewart on top of him, when he heard three or four more gunshots. Johannes then rolled away from Stewart and saw Pecsi standing over them with her weapon drawn, according to the report.
Pecsi continued to hold Stewart at gunpoint, radioing for emergency backup and medical assistance, which arrived and pronounced Stewart dead at 3:44 p.m. Several bullet wounds were noted in Stewart’s torso.
Pecsi secured Johannes’s gun and ejected the magazine, and was surprised, according to the report, to find a spent casing. Johannes was examined and had no injuries aside from a bleeding lip and abrasion on his face.
By 3:45 p.m. the Yuba Sutter Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) Team was called to investigate the incident and arrived at approximately 4 p.m. Each of the officers involved surrendered their weapons. At approximately 6 p.m. California Department of Justice criminalists arrived and began photographing the scene and collecting evidence. They found four 9 mm casings on the ground near Stewart’s body.
The OIS team interviewed the involved deputies, as well as eyewitnesses to the incident who corroborated Pecsi and Johannes’s statements, according to the report.
The Jan. 17 autopsy on Stewart indicated he died from multiple gunshot wounds: one to the abdomen, two to the trunk/back, and one to the right arm. The autopsy findings also found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Stewart’s blood, according to the report.
A criminologist’s report verified that the 9 mm casings recovered near Stewart’s body were fired from Pecsi’s gun, and found that Johannes’s gun fired the casing recovered when the magazine was ejected.
Curry wrote in the report that, based on all of the circumstances, it was reasonable for Pesci to use deadly force to stop Stewart from killing or seriously injuring Johannes.
“There is overwhelming evidence that Sergeant Pecsi’s actions in this extremely dynamic environment met the standard of a reasonably prudent law enforcement officer, and the discharge of a firearm was an objectively reasonable use of force under both California statutory law and United States Supreme Court decisional law,” Curry wrote in the report. “It is my legal opinion that there is no evidence of criminal culpability on the part of the Sergeant Pecsi in the death of Mr. Stewart. Accordingly, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office is closing its inquiry into this incident and no further action is contemplated.”