The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a 60-day trial program Tuesday night that will allow for an overnight vehicle parking area for the homeless in an effort to combat the growing problem in the Yuba-Sutter area.
In collaboration with Sutter County, the city will set up a temporary overnight parking area at some point in mid-May located on county-owned property at 850 Gray Ave. in Yuba City. A site that was once the home of Kmart.
The city said the designated area will be located in an “overhead-lighted area on the west side” of the former Kmart building. Currently, 17 parking spots occupy that area. The city said the trial program for the overnight vehicle parking area will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day and a security guard will be on site during that time.
Participating vehicles must leave the property each morning and must have valid registration with the Department of Motor Vehicles, the city said. The site also will include restrooms and a hand-washing station that will all be located within the gated and locked outdoor area of the property.
There also are plans to have a security camera and surveillance sign. The city said flashlights and fire extinguishers also will be supplied. There will be rules for the area similar to the overnight camping area on Second Street, the city said.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors previously approved the 60-day trial program at its April 12 meeting. While this program is meant to be temporary and will be evaluated on a regular basis during the 60-days, the city said that “should the trial program show the need for a more permanent site for an overnight vehicle parking area, staff will work with County staff to develop an agreement that outlines the responsibilities of each party as well as the location.” The city said if that happens, then any agreement will be presented to the city council for consideration.
“Before we implement a more permanent site, we need to get a sense of how many people would use such a location,” Diana Langley, Yuba City city manager, said.
The city said it anticipates the cost of the program to be about $23,200. This total cost includes $18,600 for security guard services and $4,600 for fencing, restrooms and the hand-washing station. The total cost will be split between Yuba City and Sutter County.
The desire to establish an overnight vehicle parking area in the city is part of an ongoing effort by the city and council to address the area’s concerns with its homeless population. Because there is no designated parking area, many parts of the city, including Sam Brannan Park, have become littered with what the city called “vehicle campers.” In some cases, these campers are just individuals or families that do have jobs, just not an affordable place to live.
“One area that has not been addressed is vehicle campers,” Langley said. “We are identifying vehicle campers as individuals that use their vehicles as living quarters and park on public streets and business parking lots.”
The city hopes a designated overnight vehicle parking area will allow well-intentioned people to have a safe and secure place to sleep at night. The hope also is to reduce the burden on area businesses and residences who are having to deal with the effects of homelessness on a daily basis – everything from trash being left by those staying overnight to extreme cases of feces and other undesirable items being left behind, such as needles.
The city said establishing the overnight parking area will allow law enforcement to direct campers to that site and also “maximize parking enforcement within the community.”
Another key purpose of the trial parking site is to allow law enforcement to enforce existing laws related to homeless individuals.
“We do have a lot of issues with people that are camping in our parking lots which are causing problems with businesses and the city streets,” Troy Koski, a homeless liaison officer for the Yuba City Police Department, said. “Having the enforcement on those folks to get them out of the streets, the residential areas, and then out of the parking lots into this one central location, we can have those people go to those areas, it’s going to be easier for us to contact them and provide outreach. … It’s close to Hands of Hope, so our hope is that we can engage those people that are sleeping in their vehicles to get them out of those vehicles and engaged into possible housing.”
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said because there is overnight camping and now an overnight parking area, law enforcement will be able to legally enforce camping and parking rules. To illustrate the need for an overnight parking area, Barnes spoke Tuesday about the effect having the camping area has had on enforcement.
“If you were to go a year or so ago down to Second Street, it was a mess. … We’ve put a lot of time and energy in cleaning that up and it was probably, I think at one point, costing us about $10,000 a month in cleanup expenses,” Barnes said. “I have no desire to regress in that area. We passed an ordinance that does not allow for parking along there. But regretfully, I cannot enforce that ordinance because I have no place to direct people to go. So that becomes the major challenge.”
Even though the overnight parking area is intended to be temporary, Barnes said he didn’t judge its success on how full or well-used it became. He said just having it there will allow law enforcement to help address homelessness issues in the city and county.
“I judge success on my end by whether or not I have the ability to enforce and do my job,” Barnes said. “There are nights that there are maybe one or two people at the overnight camping spot. But that’s OK, because when they leave in the morning it’s still clean. We haven’t expended a lot of resources cleaning it up and my officers have had the ability to go out and enforce illegal camping in the river bottoms and other areas of the county.”
Area businesses speak out
Even though the overnight parking area is intended to be temporary and provide law enforcement a way to enforce existing laws and ordinances to help deal with homelessness around the city, there were several business owners who operate near the Kmart site that were unhappy that such a designated parking area would be established close to their business.
Former Yuba City Councilmember and Mayor John Buckland said very little has been accomplished with homelessness in the city.
“In fact, one might say, the problem has gotten worse. I acknowledge the work of code enforcement and members of law enforcement. They have been trying to mitigate the problems that have impacted businesses. But the problem still exists in our community. We might brush this off with excuses like COVID or court decisions,” Buckland said. “So tonight, in an election year, you introduce a plan to take the homeless in vehicles and place them in a secured area for 12 hours a day as an attempt to answer the problem. … This is not a NIMBY (not in my backyard) issue as my employees and I deal with the homeless issue daily. Our business is next to Hands of Hope. This service in its inception was to provide daytime services to women and children. It is now morphed into a 24-hour stop for homeless. Where cooking fires burn in doorways. Sleeping and biological relief occur daily. This isn’t my backyard. This is my front door.”
Buckland said there were still questions related to the overnight parking area that he felt haven’t been answered by the city.
“Falling short of verifiable goals and objectives is tantamount to placing a Band-aid on an infection,” Buckland said.
Jeff Helm, who owns a business next to the Kmart parking lot, said he has a good understanding of what happens daily in the area. He said he was “shocked” when he first found out about the plan just a few days ago.
“There’s not one of your businesses, your neighbors, actually neighbors of the county, are actually, that I’m aware of, in favor of this,” Helm said.
He said there should have been a town hall or more public input in the creation of the temporary site.
“If we’re gonna affect the actual businesses that are there and we’re gonna use taxpayers money … shouldn’t we have some say in how it’s ran?” Helm asked.
Katie Gutierrez, the owner of Bargain World Thrift Store at 860 Gray Ave., said she had a “great concern” for the overnight parking area.
“You’re bringing all of these cars to the parking lot where we have our business there. We have struggled a lot with being able to control this,” Gutierrez said. “We have had homeless people going and vandalizing our merchandise in the back of our store where they have broke locks. Where they have gone into our containers. Slept in our containers. One incident, they actually turned our garbage can on fire and threw it on our loading dock.”
Gutierrez agreed that more needs to be done for a certain segment of the homeless population, but didn’t want her business to suffer as a result of a possible solution.
“I’m very aware of the population that is out there that is suffering from domestic violence or that is actually not on drugs and really does need a place,” Gutierrez said. “So again, I am torn between this decision. I believe this program is good, but still I don’t believe we should carry the burden of having it in our parking space.”
Gutierrez said she also was concerned that the parking site could cause other homeless people to hang out at that location during the day.
Councilmember Grace Espindola said it was challenging as a councilmember to engage the community in the discussion surrounding solutions to homelessness.
“How do we find the right places to establish these things that does not cause discomfort to segments of our community. It really becomes a challenge making these decisions. In March, we held a very lengthy overview of all the homeless things that our city has completed or (is) working on. And I’ll be honest, I was very disappointed,” Espindola said. “Not very many community members showed up. … I don’t know what the answer is to have people be well in advance given a notice to know that these things are occurring. … I’m just having a challenging time, how do we then help decrease the number of homeless community members? … How do we solve this as a community, as a business?
“How do we find ways to remove those things that you have to deal with on a daily basis that is just offensive and inappropriate? … I’m asking you as a community, how do we solve this together? Because I’m hearing that we’re not doing a very good job. And I’ll take responsibility for that part. But also, I, as one of five here, can’t do this alone. Business, faith-based, residents, all of you, we need you at the table. … I need your help. How do we solve this? Because the questions are greater than the solutions. Help us solve this issue. How can we do this together?”
Councilmember and Vice-Mayor Wade Kirchner said the assertion that the council has not done anything about homelessness is false and that the idea of an overnight parking area is a way to help fulfill previous campaign promises to combat the issue.
“This affects everybody, everyone in this community. I think the sheriff said it the best, provide law enforcement with that tool. Let’s close that loop,” Kirchner said. “This is a solution that we came forward with. It’s temporary, it’s 60 days. It’s got no minimum. If there’s no need for it, we shut it down. If it gets out of control, we shut it down. But let’s close that loop. Let’s do what we promised when we were going door to door.”
Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said just sitting back and doing nothing was not going to solve the homelessness problem, especially for businesses around the Kmart site.
“If we do nothing, those problems are still there. If we do this, maybe by just having on site security there at night might save a few things of vandalism, a few fires, might drive people in. It might stop the issues behind the Kmart building,” Shaw said. “… But we need your help and we need to know what’s going on. … What we’re trying to do is figure out a way that we can solve this problem as a community. My heart goes out, but at the same time we have to address this. … We gotta do something, because doing nothing is being as complacent as we were two years ago, 10 years ago. We have to do something.”