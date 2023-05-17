The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved Tuesday evening the plans and bid authorization for a set of four regulation size bocce ball courts for Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City.
Referred to as the Montna Bocce Ball Courts Project, it will include four regulation size bocce ball courts with accessible walking spaces, benches and shade structures as add-alternate bid items.
Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City was initially considered to house the courts, but Sam Brannan Park was ultimately selected as the best location due to cost and constructability. Installing the courts at Gauche Aquatic Park would require a soil import to level the ground, which would significantly add to the overall project cost, Associate Civil Engineer Josh Wolffe said.
The idea for a bocce ball complex was conceptualized after a $300,000 donation was made to the Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics from the estate of Larry and Norma Montna.
Norma Montna died in 2017 and Larry Montna died in 2020, but spent much of their lives serving those with special needs. Volunteer Area Director TJ Fetters referred to the married couple as his mentors and instrumental to the Special Olympics program.
Fetters approached the city in 2021, requesting the construction of bocce ball courts due its popularity among special needs players.
The estimated cost to construct the bocce ball courts is $301,010. City staff proposed including additional project features as add-alternate bids in order to stay within budget and allow for future phased improvements.
“Some of this stuff could be done in phases. We could get the courts in, possibly the benches. Get that going, and then as funds become available, it would not be difficult to get a shade structure over this at some future date,” District 1 Councilmember Dave Shaw said.
With project approval from the council, Public Works staff anticipate advertising for bids this month and starting construction by July. Staff members estimate that construction will be completed by September.
Trespassing and public nudity
In order to support the rights of property owners and reduce the number of service calls in regards to trespassing and public nudity, the Yuba City City Council unanimously approved to introduce an ordinance regulating trespassing and public nudity by amending Title 5 in its Municipal Code.
Amendments to the city’s Public Welfare, Morals and Conduct code will provide additional enforcement options for exposure and allow the removal of trespassers, the city said.
Lt. Stephen Thornton with the Yuba City Police Department said that law enforcement has seen an increase in cases of people trespassing on a private business or property and refusing to leave and an increase in the number of individuals exposing themselves on public property.
According to Thornton, in 2022, there were 312 calls for service regarding trespassing resulting in 124 reports and 88 arrests. Between January and April this year, there were 114 calls for service resulting in 49 reports and 27 arrests.
In regards to indecent exposure, there were 86 calls for service in 2022 resulting in eight reports and eight arrests. Between January and April this year, there have been 18 calls for service, five reports and two arrests.
The trespassing ordinance states that it is unlawful to enter or remain on private property or a business. Prior to any enforcement action, a Notice of Trespass must be given to any person accused of trespassing, which will be documented by the Yuba City Police Department, the city said.
This ordinance does not apply in instances where a person remains on private property under the claim of legal right such as martial, post-marital or child custody disputes or landlord-tenant disputes.
The public nudity ordinance states that no person shall be nude on public property, any portion of private property that is visible from public property or on private property open to the public. In this case, nudity is defined as exposure of the breasts, genitals, perineum or anal region.
A number of exceptions have been taken into account under this ordinance such as nudity of children under the age of 10, breastfeeding an infant and theatrical performances.
According to the city, those who violate either ordinance will be guilty of a misdemeanor and could face a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail.
Thornton said that there is no negative fiscal impact to introduce these ordinances, but there could be a small increase in revenue due to issuing citations.