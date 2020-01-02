As part of the Neighborhood Speed Awareness Program, the Yuba City Police Department will be focusing on 10 streets in residential Yuba City where people who are cited for speeding will be eligible to take a class rather than pay a fine.
Gray Avenue, North Ridge Drive, Clark Avenue, Shasta Street, Shanghai Bend Road, Bogue Road, Richland Road, B Street, Toyon Way and El Margarita Road are the streets included for the program in the month of January, according to a press release from the Yuba City Police Department. The streets are selected because they have been identified by the department as having speeding problems.
In 2016, speeding resulted in 28 percent of injury collisions in Yuba City and is the leading primary collision factor in the city. In 2016, some 1,005 drivers were cited for speeding in Yuba City, according to the release.
“This is our city and our neighborhoods; please slow down and be a responsible driver,” Yuba City Police Department Sgt. Kim Slade said via the release.
Those cited for speeding on those roads have the option of attending and actively participating in a class that informs drivers about the need for speed compliance. Completion of the class results in the nullification of the citation.
The class is a two-hour session described as being informative and interactive, providing information about breaking distances, vehicle load dynamics, vehicle versus bicycle/pedestrian injuries and collision prevention techniques.
Residents have the option to handle a speeding citation through the traditional method, as well.