Starting Friday, the Yuba City Police Department will be conducting an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating California’s hands-free cell phone law.
The initiative, which had funding provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will run through April 12.
“Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle,” the Yuba City Police Department said. “This includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine.”
The department said violating the law a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction could result in a point being added to a driver’s record.
“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Sergeant Dennis Hauck, of the Yuba City Police Department, said in a statement. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”
The department wanted to remind residents that if something important required a driver’s attention, to pull over to a safe parking spot.